P Chidambaram INX Media Case LATEST updates: No interim relief for ex-FM today; CBI gets more time to trace down Congress leader



P Chidambaram INX Media Case Latest Updates: P Chidambaram's plea will not be heard in the Supreme Court today as it was already beyond the lunch hour when the former chief minister's legal team could cure their petition of certain defects. The Chief Justice will need to look at the matter and list it for another time and this could not be done today because earlier, the CJI was busy with the Ayodhya hearing. Also, the defects in the plea could be attributed for further delay as the Supreme Court registrar was not in a position to place the matter before the CJI even during the lunch hour.

Justice Ramana of the Supreme Court is likely to take up Congress leader Chidambaram's plea again at 2 pm on Wednesday, CNN-News18 reported. The apex court judge will take up the plea again after delaying a verdict in the matter on Wednesday morning, saying that the plea was to be referred to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

However, Gogoi is also engaged in the daily hearings of the Ayodhya case.

As former finance minister P Chidambaram faces arrest in connection with the INX Media case, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of misusing agencies like the ED, CBI, along with certain 'spineless sections of media' to indulge in the 'character assassination' of Chidambaram.

Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have filed caveats in the Supreme Court. This means that the court can't pass any order without hearing the investigating agencies' side in the petition filed by P Chidambaram

According to ED sources, Chidambaram abandoned his driver and car after he left Supreme Court. His last phone location was Lodhi Road. However, now it is switched off. The driver was also questioned by ED but he has denied any knowledge of his location.

Media reports say that P Chidambaram's lawyers were not able to make an oral submission in the matter. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led Constitution Bench has started hearing the Ayodhya case.

The hearing has begun and the Supreme Court has said that it cannot pass an order on Chidambaram's plea that seeks an urgent hearing and also seeks interim relief against Delhi HC cancelling his anticipatory bail. " Justice Ramana says that he will forward the case to Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.

While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."

Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put up a notice outside P Chidambaram's residence to appear before them in two hours, the lawyer of the former finance minister and senior Congress leader requested the CBI not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

The CBI has once again paid a visit to P Chidambaram's residence in South Delhi's Jor Bagh after various teams of ED tried to locate him overnight but were unable to find him anywhere. This was the third visit paid by CBI to his home.

After remaining elusive for the entire evening, former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation within two hours of receiving the bureau's notice. Officers from the Enforcement Bureau and CBI had visited Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence thrice, but the former minister wasn't available there.

Hours after the Delhi High Court refused former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to grant any protection from arrest in the INX Media case, the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. P Chidambaram INX Media Case LIVE Updates:

Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC.

Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader.

Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.