P Chidambaram INX Media Case LATEST updates: No interim relief for ex-FM today; CBI gets more time to trace down Congress leader

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 14:45:48 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:45 (IST)
'Sorry Mr Sibal, we can't hear the matter': SC refuses to hear matter today
14:44 (IST)
No interim relief for P Chidambaram today
P Chidambaram's plea will not be heard in the Supreme Court today as it was already beyond the lunch hour when the former chief minister's legal team could cure their petition of certain defects. The Chief Justice will need to look at the matter and list it for another time and this could not be done today because earlier, the CJI was busy with the Ayodhya hearing. Also, the defects in the plea could be attributed for further delay as the Supreme Court registrar was not in a position to place the matter before the CJI even during the lunch hour.
14:43 (IST)
SC registrar confirms petition now free of defects
The Supreme Court registry has confirmed that some anomalies, previously found in P Chidambaram's plea, have now been resolved by his lawyers. But it might be too late to place the matter before the CJI for listing now as the lunch hour is already past and Justice Gogoi is again busy with Ayodhya Case hearing. The CJI, who is the administrative head of the Supreme Court and decides which matter gets listed when and with which bench and judge, will have to study the file and list it for hearing before Justice Ramana or any other Supreme Court judge can hear the matter.
14:14 (IST)
Salman Khurshid also part of battery of lawyers defending P Chidambaram
The lawyers who are part of Congress leader P Chidambaram's defence in the INX Media corruption case, as the CBI and ED seek his arrest, are party leader Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid. Advocate Vivek Tankha is also present.
14:09 (IST)
P Chidambaram's legal team present in Justice NV Ramana's court
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram's legal team, led by party leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, have gathered in the court of Justice NV Ramana, who is likely to hear the case shortly.
14:02 (IST)
P Chidambaram's plea to come up before SC at 2 pm
Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court is likely to take up Congress leader Chidambaram's plea again at 2 pm on Wednesday, CNN-News18 reported. The apex court judge will take up the plea again after delaying a verdict in the matter on Wednesday morning, saying that the plea was to be referred to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
However, Gogoi is also engaged in the daily hearings of the Ayodhya case.
13:57 (IST)
Madhu Goud Yaskhi calls CBI action against P Chidambaram 'political vendetta'
Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi also came to former finance minister P Chidambaram's defence on Wednesday as the developments in the money-laundering case against him continued to unfold.
13:46 (IST)
Abhishek Manu Singhvi says Chidambaram not an absconder, claims ex-FM was with him till 6.30 pm yesterday
Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the media trial and sensationalism in Chidambaram's case could be dangerous. He claimed that the former finance minister was in consultation with him till 6.30 pm yesterday.
13:24 (IST)
Ex-FM's legal team faces another setback as SC finds petition 'defective'
P Chidambaram's army of lawyers have run into a bit of tough luck as the team, which was trying to secure some interim relief from the apex court, has faltered over some technicalities. The Supreme Court registrar has found several 'defects' in the petition filed by Chidambaram's lawyers. They are currently trying to fix the anomalies before lunch gets over and they will try to present the case once again before the Chief Justice of India.
13:07 (IST)
Modi govt using ED, CBI, to character assassinate ex-FM,' says Rahul Gandhi
As former finance minister P Chidambaram faces arrest in connection with the INX Media case, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of misusing agencies like the ED, CBI, along with certain 'spineless sections of media' to indulge in the 'character assassination' of Chidambaram.
12:56 (IST)
The story so far
12:41 (IST)
ED issues fresh look out circular against P Chidambaram
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh look out circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, officials said Wednesday. They said the alert notice against the Congress leader, whose anticipatory bail was cancelled on Tuesday, has been sent to all land, air and seaports and law enforcement agencies at these facilities. It says the ED should be alerted in case the person is found on their premises. It also asks them to not allow the Congress leader to cross the Indian border without the permission of the ED.
12:39 (IST)
'Let nothing be done without hearing us,' CBI, ED file caveats in Supreme Court
Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have filed caveats in the Supreme Court. This means that the court can't pass any order without hearing the investigating agencies' side in the petition filed by P Chidambaram.
12:20 (IST)
By crackdown on citizens, govt revealing its cowardly nature, says Congress
Expressing solidarity with their senior leader, P Chidambaram, Congress in a tweet takes a dig at the ruling govt and says that the act of persecuting citizens for speaking truth only reiterates its own 'cowardly nature'
12:19 (IST)
CBI files caveat in SC over P Chidambaram's case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an caveat in the Supreme Court in the P Chidambaram case. This means that the court will have to summon the investigating agency's lawyers and hear their side as well before it passes any order.
11:45 (IST)
Bid to legalise dubious FDI as finance minister to help son Karti puts P Chidambaram in dock
The CBI said that INX Media hired the services of his son Karti Chidambaram to influence the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval. The FIPB approval was allegedly manipulated after the board's meeting on 18 May 2007 refused downstream investment by INX Media in INX News Private Limited. Nevertheless, INX Media went ahead and made a downstream investment of Rs 305 crore in INX News Private Limited without the FIPB approval. Months later the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department swung into action and sought clarifications from the FIPB unit which falls the finance ministry. The Income Tax Department sought clarification about the nature of investment as it was contrary to the policy and procedures of foreign direct investment.
11:24 (IST)
CJI-led bench starts hearing of Ayodhya matter, order on ex-FM's plea likely post-lunch
11:12 (IST)
Not a case where bail can't be granted, say Chidambaram's lawyers
Chidambaram's lawyers told News18 that this was a case of alleged economic offense and hence is not a case where bail can be denied. The lawyers said that they would like to wait for the Supreme Court's order
11:04 (IST)
CJI-led Constitution Bench starts hearing Ayodhya case
Media reports say that P Chidambaram's lawyers were not able to make an oral submission in the matter. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led Constitution Bench has started hearing the Ayodhya case.
10:48 (IST)
SC judge refers matter of urgent hearing of ex-FM's plea to CJI Ranjan Gogoi
The hearing has begun and the Supreme Court has said that it cannot pass an order on Chidambaram's plea that seeks an urgent hearing and also seeks interim relief against Delhi HC cancelling his anticipatory bail. " Justice Ramana says that he will forward the case to Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
10:34 (IST)
P Chidambaram's lawyers reach courtroom
Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha who are representing P Chidambaram in the case are now inside the courtroom, ANI reported.
10:01 (IST)
What is the INX Media case?
09:59 (IST)
Congress leaders slam 'extremely unfair' action against P Chidambaram
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."
09:54 (IST)
CJI Ranjan Gogoi unable to hear P Chidambaram's plea due to Ayodhya hearing
Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against arrest in the INX Media case will be mentioned before the "senior-most" Supreme Court judge after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Chidambaram's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, said that the matter would be mentioned before the apex court on Wednesday.
However, Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
09:49 (IST)
P Chidambaram's legal team meets at Kapil Sibal's residence ahead of SC hearing at 10.30 am
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal, reports said.
The team representing the former finance minister will be presenting their plea against arrest in the case before the 'senior-most' judge of the Supreme Court.
09:46 (IST)
P Chidambaram also summoned by Bombay HC over suit filed by tech company
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
Chidambaram has sought from the company a copy of the plaint and other relevant documents. The high court, on 24 July, directed Chidambaram and two bureaucrats to remain present in person or through their lawyers on 15 October to respond to the claims made by the firm, formerly known as Financial Technologies Ltd.
09:43 (IST)
Jairam Ramesh defends P Chidambaram, says worked closely with ex-FM since 1986
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
09:29 (IST)
Chidambaram has no option but to join probe, say CBI sources
CBI sources, speaking to CNN-News18 said, "P Chidambaram will have no option but to join the probe. We have a strong case against him. We will oppose his case in Supreme Court. This is a case of non-cooperation."
09:15 (IST)
Congress claims rounding up of P Chidambaram "worst kind of virulent vendetta"
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven months, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement.
08:56 (IST)
Here's the notice that's posted outside Chidambaram's house
The notice was posted outside the former finance minister's home late on Tuesday night after the CBI could not get in touch with him.
08:49 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi backs P Chidambaram, says respected RS MP being shamefully hunted down
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi put out a statement, squarely backing the former finance minister. Implying that the entire ED and CBI crackdown on Chidambaram over the past few years has been a political witch hunt, Priyanka said that Chidambaram speaks the truth which was "inconvinient" for "cowards"
08:44 (IST)
'Under what law?' Chidambaram's lawyer responds to CBI summons as ex-FM remains incommunicado
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put up a notice outside P Chidambaram's residence to appear before them in two hours, the lawyer of the former finance minister and senior Congress leader requested the CBI not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
His lawyer said, ""I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice at midnight calling upon him to appear at a short notice of 2 hours."
08:34 (IST)
CBI hangs notice outside P Chidambaram's house after former CM remains incommunicado
After remaining elusive for the entire evening, former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation within two hours of receiving the bureau's notice. The notice, plastered outside Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence, urges him to present himself before the CBI, however, Chidambaram was not available there.
Officers from the Enforcement Bureau and CBI have visited Chidambaram's residence thrice, but the former minister reportedly remains incommunicado..