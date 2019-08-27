P Chidambaram Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE updates: SC to hear ex-FM's plea against CBI remand order today

P Chidambaram Hearing in Supreme Court LATEST updates: A Supreme Court Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and AS Bopanna will on August 27 hear a fresh plea filed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram against his arrest warrant and remand orders issued by the trial court in the INX Media case.
The trial court in Delhi extended CBI's custody of P Chidambaram by four days, till 30 August. During the hearing, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, sought the extension of P Chidambaram custody by five days. "Chidambaram needs to be confronted with other co-accused. He was confronted with one co-accused during his custody,it is going on.. it will continue," he said.
The Supreme Court hearing has ended for the day and further hearing will take place on Tuesday at 12 pm. Interim protection to P Chidambaram will continue till then.
After the bench reassembled for the hearing of former finance minister P Chidambaram's pleas against the CBI and ED in the INX Media case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal referred to the case against the Congress leader's son, Karti.
He said that Karti was given bail because he "entire case" talks about Advantage strategies, but Karti is "neither a director, nor a shareholder of that company".
He said, "The case is that Karti Chidambaram used his relationship with P Chidambaram to influence public servants to secure ex-post facto FIPB approvals for the downstream investment in INX media. However, all the then-six FIPB secretaries have been examined and none of them said that Karti approached them."
Kapil Sibal, the counsel for Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, slammed the Enforcement Directorate over a "media trial" when the Supreme Court took up the matter on Monday. The lawyer also said that Chidambaram had been questioned for 26 hours but neither the CBI nor the ED had presented to, or questioned him over the evidence produced in court.
"CBI asking Chidambaram, do you have a Twitter account?.. What kind of questions are being asked? 26 hours of examination and nothing (documents) has been put to him. ED's only case is that he is not cooperating. This is not fair, this is a media trial." he said.
He added, "Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has contended discovery of large number of mails, bank accounts, among other things. All this was never out to Chidambaram. He was examined by ED thrice and only once by the CBI. Neither agencies put any of this before him. And these documents spoken of is to prejudice the case against Chidambaram. The procedure is not followed and is in violation of Article 21."
After dismissing former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against the denial of bail in the INX Media case, the Supreme Court also heard the Congress leader's petition against the Enforcement Directorate. Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, made submissions about how submitting documents in a sealed envelope "is violative of his right under Article 21."
Sibal also proceeded to accuse the ED of "leaking" evidence documents to the media, while the ED counter-accused Chidambaram's legal team of leaking the documents. Sibal also accused the ED of conducting a "media trial" and quoted media reports that mentioned details of the ED's closed envelope submission to the court.
Justice Banumathi, heading the apex court bench hearing the plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court's denial of bail in the INX Media case made by the CBI, said that "as the CBI application is concerned, we are not hearing it (the plea)."
"We cannot convert the Special Leave Petition (SLP) where you are challenging the High Court order to bail plea," the court said, adding that Chidambaram was granted the liberty to move appropriate the court for regular bail.
The Supreme Court has begun hearing former union minister P Chidambaram's plea against arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on Monday.
Earlier, reports said that the apex court Supreme Court, which was expected to hear former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court's order rejecting his anticipatory bail, was unlikely to take up the matter as the registry did not get clearance from Chief Justice of India to list the matter in court today, reports CNN News18.
The Supreme Court has said that the registry will to do the needful for listing the case in this regard, reported to ANI.
The Supreme Court was expected to hear three petition today — two against the CBI's actions and the third one to ward off ED's crackdown regarding the former finance minister's connection in the INX media case. Of the three petitions, the one against CBI's custody is not listed for today, Kapil Sibal mentioned before the Supreme Court. Justice Banumathi says the necessary orders could not be obtained from CJI over the weekend, claim reports.
A special anti-corruption court on 22 August sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till 26 August for interrogation.
An apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna was expected to hear the appeals of Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order, which had granted him interim protection from arrest till 26 August in connection with INX media case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The counsel of the ED had vehemently opposed before the top court Chidambaram's lawyers request for protection from arrest in the case.
On 21 August, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued look-out notices against him on Wednesday in the INX media case.
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 10:19:11 IST
Highlights
Family members can meet P Chidambaram for half an hour each day
Special judge of the CBI court Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram's family members and lawyers to meet him for half-an-hour daily during the CBI custody, which the court extended till 30 August on Monday.
"Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating officer which he has to conduct within the framework of law... I am of the view that further police custody remand of accused P Chidambaram is justified and accordingly, the accused is remanded to further police custody till 30 August," the judge said.
SC extended protection from arrest for Chidambaram till today
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the separate money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, however, refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam, saying since he has been arrested it has become "infructuous".
CBI to use documents to 'unearth larger conspiracy' in INX Media case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought an extension of former finance minister P Chidambaram's custody by five days to confront him with certain e-mails and to "unearth a larger conspiracy" in the alleged corruption in the INX Media case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said the CBI demand was "justified" for further interrogating the Congress leader in its custody.
CBI special court extends custody of P Chidambaram till 30 August
The CBI special court, which was hearing the investigative agency's case against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the alleged INX Media corruption episode, has extended the CBI custody of Chidambaram till 30 August.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KN Nataraj, representing the CBI, told the court there was sufficient ground for extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation as he was confronted with a co-accused from 23 to 26 August. "We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended, without divulging the name of the co-accused in the court.
CBI confronted P Chidambaram with ex-NITI Aayog CEO in court
The CBI on Monday confronted arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram with former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar in connection with the INX Media case, even as the pleas filed by the Congress leader against the CBI and ED were being heard in the Supreme Court.
"Where is application of mind by judge?" Chidambaram's lawyer on denial of bail
Representing Chidambaram, his Congress colleague Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, said the High Court had simply accepted documents handed by the Enforcement Directorate and, clubbing them with the CBI case, denied Mr Chidambaram protection from arrest.
"Paragraphs in the High Court judgement were a verbatim copy of the CBI/ Enforcement Directorate note, comma by comma, full stop by full stop, word by word, sentence by sentence, the chart. Their note become findings of the court. Where is the application of mind by the judge?" NDTV quoted Sibal as saying in court.
SC to hear ex-FM's plea against CBI remand order today
A Supreme Court Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and AS Bopanna will on 27 August hear a fresh plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram against his arrest warrant and remand orders issued by the trial court in the INX Media case.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:19 (IST)
Family members can meet P Chidambaram for half an hour each day
Special judge of the CBI court Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram's family members and lawyers to meet him for half-an-hour daily during the CBI custody, which the court extended till 30 August on Monday.
"Investigation is the prerogative of the investigating officer which he has to conduct within the framework of law... I am of the view that further police custody remand of accused P Chidambaram is justified and accordingly, the accused is remanded to further police custody till 30 August," the judge said.
10:09 (IST)
SC extended protection from arrest for Chidambaram till today
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the separate money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, however, refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam, saying since he has been arrested it has become "infructuous".
09:59 (IST)
CBI to use documents to 'unearth larger conspiracy' in INX Media case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought an extension of former finance minister P Chidambaram's custody by five days to confront him with certain e-mails and to "unearth a larger conspiracy" in the alleged corruption in the INX Media case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said the CBI demand was "justified" for further interrogating the Congress leader in its custody.
09:50 (IST)
CBI special court extends custody of P Chidambaram till 30 August
The CBI special court, which was hearing the investigative agency's case against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the alleged INX Media corruption episode, has extended the CBI custody of Chidambaram till 30 August.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KN Nataraj, representing the CBI, told the court there was sufficient ground for extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation as he was confronted with a co-accused from 23 to 26 August. "We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy," Mehta contended, without divulging the name of the co-accused in the court.
09:47 (IST)
CBI confronted P Chidambaram with ex-NITI Aayog CEO in court
The CBI on Monday confronted arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram with former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar in connection with the INX Media case, even as the pleas filed by the Congress leader against the CBI and ED were being heard in the Supreme Court.
09:34 (IST)
"Where is application of mind by judge?" Chidambaram's lawyer on denial of bail
Representing Chidambaram, his Congress colleague Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, said the High Court had simply accepted documents handed by the Enforcement Directorate and, clubbing them with the CBI case, denied Mr Chidambaram protection from arrest.
"Paragraphs in the High Court judgement were a verbatim copy of the CBI/ Enforcement Directorate note, comma by comma, full stop by full stop, word by word, sentence by sentence, the chart. Their note become findings of the court. Where is the application of mind by the judge?" NDTV quoted Sibal as saying in court.
09:11 (IST)
SC to hear ex-FM's plea against CBI remand order today
A Supreme Court Bench of Justices R. Banumathi and AS Bopanna will on 27 August hear a fresh plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram against his arrest warrant and remand orders issued by the trial court in the INX Media case.