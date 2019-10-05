Chhattisgarh security forces recover IED targeting police station from Sukma district; explosive defused

Sukma: Security forces in Chhattisgarh on Saturday thwarted a possible Naxal attack when they recovered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted along the main road in Sukma district, police said.

A team of CRPF's 150th battalion and local police was out on a search operation when it unearthed the IED, weighing 5 kg, packed in a steel tiffin box, a senior official said. The IED was buried close to a tree on the side of the road near Penta village in the Errabor police station area.

This route that goes through dense forests connects Sukma town to Hyderabad (Telangana). The explosive was immediately defused by the bomb disposal squad, he said.

Maoists planted explosives close to trees and wells to target security personnel, as they often take shelter under trees and use the water resources during their long search operations in jungles, the official explained.