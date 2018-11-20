You are here:
Chhattisgarh records 71.93% turnout in second phase of Assembly polls as parties spar over faulty EVMs

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2019 15:14:41 IST

The second phase of chhatisgarh Assembly polls involved voting for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. PTI

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the second phase of the polls. Security forces conducted marches to instill confidence among voters ahead of the polls. Twitter/@CEOChhattisgarh

Despite residing in rural and remote areas, locals turned up in large numbers to stand in queues and cast their votes at polling booths. PTI

Age was no bar as several elderly voters were escorted in wheelchairs to cast their vote. An elderly voter is assisted in Raipur. PTI

JCC leader Ajit Jogi also arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Pendra. For the BSP-JCC alliance, Jogi, his wife Renu Jogi and daughter-in-law Richa Jogi are in the running. ANI

Child care centers were set up near several polling booths in Raigarh district so children could be looked after as parents went to vote. Twiiter/CEOChhattisgarh

Many of the first time voters included members of the transgender community. Twitter/@SpokespersonECI

