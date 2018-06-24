Chhattisgarh Police begins probe into mob lynching of 40-year-old man in Surguja on suspicion of being 'child lifter'

The Chhattisgarh Police has begun an investigation into reports of mob lynching in Surguja's Mendrakala, days after a 40-year-old man was beaten to death on accusations of being a "child lifter", ANI reported. The police has so far arrested nine people after receiving video evidence of the lynching incident, The Indian Express reported. However, the identity of the victim was not established.

Chhattisgarh: Man beaten to death in Surguja's Mendrakala yesterday on suspicion of being a child-lifter. Police say 'The matter is being investigated, action will be taken as per the findings.' pic.twitter.com/tabDl1oVJn — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2018

The Indian Express also mentions that the body of the victim was found under a bridge in the Manipur outpost area, about 13 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The incident took place on Friday. A police official said that the man had arrived in the village in the morning hours, and that when people asked him who he was and where he was coming from, he could give no answers. As there were rumours about a gang of child-lifters in the area, the villagers thought the man was a part of some such gang and beat him to death with sticks, he said.

While a case has been registered in Ambikapur police station, city superintendent RN Yadav had said that a day before the incident, a meeting was held in Mendrakla village and villagers were specifically told not to believe in any such rumours, Times Now reported.

With inputs from PTI