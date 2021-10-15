The devotees were taking part in a procession, walking to immerse Goddess Durga’s idol on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, the report added.

At least one person died and 20 others were injured after a speeding car ran over a group of people at Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar on Friday, according to several media reports.

Chhattisgarh: A speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon of Jashpur dist during Durga idol immersion. One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. 2 of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture: Block Medical Officer James Minj pic.twitter.com/nUfxU5jHDh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

As per NDTV, the devotees were taking part in a procession, walking to immerse Goddess Durga’s idol on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Aggarwal, 21 years old, hailing from Pathalgaon in Jashpur. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital.

“One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. 2 of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture,” Block Medical Officer James Minj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The car has been identified as a maroon Mahindra Xylo and had a Madhya Pradesh number plate.

The car sped away following the accident, driving towards the neighbourning Sukhrapara.

Angry locals, however, raced past the vehicle and found it by the side of the road, abandoned, the NDTV report added. While the driver had reportedly fled, the driver-side door was said to be open while the rear windshield and door windows had been broken.