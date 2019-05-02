Chhattisgarh on high alert after Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli kills 15 policemen, civilian driver

Raipur: Following the improvised explosive device (IED) blast carried out by Maoists in neighbouring Maharashtra Wednesday that killed 15 policemen and a civilian driver, a high alert has been sounded in Chhattisgarh.

"A high alert has been issued to all district superintendents of police," Director General of Police DM Awasthi said.

Of the 27 districts in Chhattisgarh, eight are considered as highly Naxal-affected.

"Very soon I will convene a meeting of senior police officials in Bastar to discuss what new anti-Naxal strategy could be adopted in the wake of this attack (in Maharashtra's

Gadchiroli) and other (recent) incidents (in Chhattisgarh)," he said.

A senior police official involved in anti-Naxal operations told PTI that patrolling has been intensified along the interstate borders, and security around police stations

and camps located in interior forests of Bastar has been beefed up.

Security forces have been asked to be cautious while travelling in vehicles and carry de-mining to detect IEDs, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli was "highly condemnable and painful", and Naxalism is a strong challenge "for the entire

country which has to be tackled jointly".

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.