Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,700 vacancies at cghealth.nic.in; check details here

The National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh, has announced the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO). Applicants interested in the 2700 vacancies can apply at the official website at http://www.cghealth.nic.in/.

The deadline for submission of applications is 5 pm on 25 November. According to the recruitment notice, only online applications will be accepted by the NHM.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh NHM recruitment 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://www.cghealth.nic.in/

― Click on the NHM link given on the main page. A new window will appear

― Select the recruitment and results option on the page

― Apply for the CHO position and complete the registration process

― Login to complete the CHO application form

― Submit the application and keep a copy of the Chhattisgarh NHM form for future use

The Chhattisgarh NHM contains 700 vacancies in Bilaspur, 500 seats in Raipur and Bastar, 480 vacancies in Durg as well as 520 openings in Sarguja.

In case of any clarifications about the process, applicants can contact the NHM at 0771-255301 and 0771-255288.

Selection process:

The candidates will selected on the basis of a written test, followed by an interview. Only those aspirants who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview process.

Application fee:

According to the recruitment notice, the General candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 300, while OBC applicants are required to pay Rs 200. For female candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 100.

Eligibility:

The vacancies are open to applicants who have a BSc Nursing/ Post BSc Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated course.

In terms of age limits, the candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 35 years on 1 January this year, barring age relaxations for certain categories.

Salary:

The qualified candidates will be given a basic salary of Rs 15,000 per month, apart from certain incentives.