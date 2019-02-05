Chhattisgarh govt carries out major bureaucratic reshuffle, transfers 40 IAS, two IFS officials; 12 district collectors also changed

Raipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has transferred 40 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officials in the state.

The transfers were made late on Monday night, an official said here on Tuesday.

The order for transfer and posting was issued by the General Administration Department, the official added.

The collectors of 12 districts — Durg, Dhamtari, Korba, Surajpur, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Rajnandgaon, Koriya, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Mungeli, Balod, Sukma and Kanker, have been changed.

As per the orders, Prasanna R, a 2004-batch IAS officer who is presently posted as Commissioner-cum-Director of the Health Services, has been shifted as Special Secretary, Science and Technology as well as Planning, Economics and Statistics Department.

Another 2004-batch IAS officer, Alarmelmangai D, who was posted as Director of Geology and Mining, has been appointed as Special Secretary (Independent charge), Urban Administration and Development Department. She has also been given the additional responsibility of Director, Urban Administration and Development Department.

Durg district Collector Umesh Kumar Agrawal has been made Special Secretary (Home).

Agrawal has been replaced by the 2006-batch IAS officer, Ankit Anand, who was posted as Special Secretary, Energy Department and Managing Director, Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co Ltd (CSPDCL).

Dhamtari Collector CR Prasanna has been shifted as Director, Veterinary Services, while Korba Collector Mohammad Qaiser Abdulhaque has been shifted as Special Secretary, Energy Department and Managing Director of CSPDCL.

Surajpur Collector KC Devasenapati has been made Director of Geology and Mining along with additional charges of Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Mining Development Corporation and CEO of Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS), Raipur.

Rajnandgaon Collector Bhim Singh has been made Director of Agriculture. He has also been given additional charges of Additional Commissioner, MGNERGA and Director, Rural Housing.

Singh has been replaced by 2010-batch IAS officer Jaiprakash Maurya, who was presently posted as Sukma Collector.

CEO Rajnandagaon Zila Panchayat Chandan Kumar, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been made new Sukma Collector.

Koriya Collector Narendra Kumar Dugga has been shifted as Managing Director of Dugdh Mahasangh, with the additional responsibility of In-Charge Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission.

Similarly, Mungeli Collector Doman Singh has been made Collector of Kanker.

Doman Singh will replace the 2010-batch IAS officer Ranu Sahu, who has been shifted as Balod Collector.

Kiran Kaushal, who was posted as Balod Collector has been transferred as Collector of Korba.

Alok Katiyar, a 1993- batch IFS officer, who was posted as CEO of Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), has been entrusted with additional charge of CEO, Chhattisgarh Rural Road Development Agency.

Similarly, another IFS officer, Amarnath Prasad, was posted as special secretary Agriculture, has been repatriated to his parent Forest Department.

After coming to power, the newly formed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government did not retain former chief minister Raman Singh's set-up and warned officers against negligence and laxity.

It carried out bureaucratic reshuffle from day one. Both- the Chief Secretary as well as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state were changed.

