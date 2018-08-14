Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Dass Tandon hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness, admitted to critical care unit

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, an official said. Tandon, 90, felt uneasy this morning following which he was rushed to the state-run Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, told PTI.

He has been kept in the hospital's critical care unit and is under observation, Jaiswal said, but did not divulge any further details. Tandon, one of the founder members of the Jansangh which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

During his long political career, he has served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab. The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.