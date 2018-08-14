You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Dass Tandon hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness, admitted to critical care unit

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 14:01:14 IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, an official said. Tandon, 90, felt uneasy this morning following which he was rushed to the state-run Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, told PTI.

File image of Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. CNBC

File image of Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. CNBC

He has been kept in the hospital's critical care unit and is under observation, Jaiswal said, but did not divulge any further details. Tandon, one of the founder members of the Jansangh which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

During his long political career, he has served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab. The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 14:01 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores