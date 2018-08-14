You are here:
Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon passes away at 90, chief minister Raman Singh offers condolence

India FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 16:15:45 IST

Chhattisgarh governor Balramji Das Tandon passed away on Tuesday away at the age of 90. He was admitted to a hospital in Raipur on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, a report from CNN News 18 said.

File image. CNBC

File image of Balramji Das Tandon. CNBC

He was rushed to the state-run Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, told PTI. He had been kept in the hospital's critical care unit and was under observation. He later died at the hospital, Jaiswal said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s office has issued a message of condolence on the demise of the 90-year-old leader, The Indian Express reported.

Tandon was one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh which later became the BJP. He became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014. During his long political career, he has served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab. The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during the Emergency.

 


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:15 PM

