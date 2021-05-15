On Sundays, only petrol pumps, hospitals, medical establishments, medicine shops, PDS shops will be allowed to function, an officia said

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the lockdown in Raipur district till 31 May and in Bilaspur district till 24 May to curb the spread of coronavirus , but granted more relaxations in economic and other activities, officials said.

As per the news rules, shops and establishments can remain open till 5 pm on working days during the lockdown period, reports said.

The state govt has also asked the remaining 26 districts to extend lockdown till 31 May.

"The lockdown will not be lifted in the state. Only certain relaxations will be granted, depending on the COVID-19 situation and risks in each of the districts," an official from the public relations department told PTI.

The lockdown, currently in force in all 28 districts of the state, was set to end in most regions on 15 May midnight. The new restrictions and relaxations will remain in effect till 31 May, the official said.

According to PTI, the official said these relaxations will be applicable for Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon districts, while other districts can choose to impose certain relaxations based on their local situations.

"However, for state-wide uniformity, it is strongly advised that no district grants more relaxations than those mentioned above," he added.

What's allowed

As per the new guidelines, all government and private construction activities will be allowed and they can be carried out in compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and labour safety measures, he said.

Standalone shops including those selling groceries, essentials, vegetables and fruits can function till 5 pm, he said.

"Shops located in established markets can operate, but with an odd-even system, under which they will be allowed to open on alternate days. Collectors and superintendents of police can decide modalities after consulting local traders' associations," the official said.

All shops and establishments shall remain shut after 5 pm on working days, he said.

On Sundays, only petrol pumps, hospitals, medical establishments, medicine shops, PDS shops will be allowed to function.

Home delivery of essential commodities will be permitted, he said.

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed for online orders.

What remains shut

Vegetable markets, wedding venues, cinema halls, malls, clubs, swimming pools, supermarkets, showrooms, gyms, religious places, coaching classes, schools, colleges, parks, liquor stores and roadside establishments will remain shut, the official said.

Tourist spots will remain shut and public gatherings will be prohibited, he said.

What about exams

A government official told PTI that exams may be permitted as per the state government orders. However, there is no official announcement as to which exams may be allowed.

The state government had on 4 May asked all the districts to extend the lockdown, which was imposed in early April, till 16 May while giving some relaxations, the official added.

As of Friday, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload stoodat 8,99,925, including 11,461 casualties, leaving the statewith 1,15,964 active cases.

