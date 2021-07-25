Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 Declared: 97.43% clear CGBSE exams; girls outshine boys yet again

When asked about the unusually high pass percentage in the exams conducted in open book mode, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said, 'At least we conducted exams. CBSE is passing everyone without exams'

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today declared its Class 12 result 2021 at noon. Candidates can check their results at the CGBSE's official website results.cg.nic.in.

Of the 2.71 lakh students, 97.43 percent (an all-time high) cleared the exam successfully. The girls outshone the boys yet again, with 98.06 percent clearing the exam compared to 96.69 percent. Three hundred and forty one students will get their results later.

Last year, the pass percentage was 78.59 percent, with girls (82.02 percent) clearing the exam at a much higher rate than boys (74.40 percent).

How many students secured what division:

Total number of students who secured first division: 2,71,155

Total number of students who secured second division: 5,570

Total number of students who secured third division: 79.

Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit'

Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

When asked about the unusually high pass percentage in the exams conducted in open book mode, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said, "At least we conducted exams. CBSE is passing everyone without exams."

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

The exams were held from 1 to 5 June wherein students were allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

On 19 May, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.