Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021: CGBSE likely to release scorecards at cgbse.nic.in tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for the academic year 2020-2021 at 12 pm, according to media reports

The Chhattisgarh Class 12 result is expected to be announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday, 25 July.

The result of the academic year 2020-2021 will be declared at 12 pm, according to media reports. Once announced, students who are waiting for their results can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit'

Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

As a part of this pattern, students were allowed to collect question papers from specified centres. They were asked to write exams from their homes and then submit the answer copies within five days to schools. The Class 12 exams were held between 1 to 5 June this year.

Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.