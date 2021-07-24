Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021: CGBSE likely to release scorecards at cgbse.nic.in tomorrow
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for the academic year 2020-2021 at 12 pm, according to media reports
The Chhattisgarh Class 12 result is expected to be announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday, 25 July.
The result of the academic year 2020-2021 will be declared at 12 pm, according to media reports. Once announced, students who are waiting for their results can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.
Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:
Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit'
Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference
While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.
As a part of this pattern, students were allowed to collect question papers from specified centres. They were asked to write exams from their homes and then submit the answer copies within five days to schools. The Class 12 exams were held between 1 to 5 June this year.
Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.
also read
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 declared: 100% students clear exams; girls outshine boys this year
The TNDGE will issue a provisional mark sheet for all students who are registered this year. The provisional mark sheets will be available from 22 July
ISC Class 12 Results: CISCE to declare Class 12 exam scores today; how to check via website, SMS
ISC Results 2021 LIVE: CISCE board has declared Class 12 Results 2021 Today: The results will also be available via SMS, on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: WBCHSE to release scorecards at 4 pm tomorrow; check details here
At 4 pm tomorrow, the scorecards will be released for students on the official websites of WB Board: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in