Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases across the country, the CGBSE could not conduct the board exams this year for Class 10 students

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 students today, 19 May. The results will be available on the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Once declared, students will have to log in to these websites with their correct credentials to check and download their scorecards. Currently, there are around 4.61 lakh students, who are waiting for their Class 10 results. The scorecards will be announced by the state education department via video conferencing.

Once declared, students can follow these steps to check their results:

- Visit the websites -- cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

- On the new page, enter roll number, date of birth, and security code. Click on ‘Submit’

- The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check it

- Save a copy. Take a printout for future reference

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases across the country, the CGBSE could not conduct the board exams this year for Class 10 students. The students have been evaluated based on the basis of assignments and internal assessments.

Meanwhile, VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, had earlier informed that “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves”.

The Education Minister for Chhattisgarh will also be present during the result declaration, as per Times Now report.

In case students do not have their admit card, then they are advised to contact their schools for their roll number. Students are also advised to regularly check the websites for further updates.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government had promoted all students of the state, except for those in Class 10 and 12, without exams.