The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE) today, 19 May declared the Class 10 results. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and rising cases across the country, the results are based on the performance of students during online classes and marks obtained in assignments.

Students can also follow these steps to check their results:

- Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link to check the CGBSC 10th Result 2021

- As a new page opens, enter login credentials correctly and click on ‘Submit’

- Within minutes, the scorecard will appear on the screen

- Save a copy or take a printout for future use

Here’s the direct link

Candidates who were not able to achieve minimum marks or have not done their assignments as requested will be given minimum marks.

Also, if any student is not satisfied with the marks given by the board, they would have to appear for the upgrading examination. This exam will only be conducted once the pandemic situation comes under control across the country.

A total of 4.61 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 exams this year. Out of which, 44,6,393 students (96.81 percent) have scored first division, 9,024 students (1.96 percent) got second division, and 5,676 students (1.23 percent) have got the third division.