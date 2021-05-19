Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 declared at cgbse.nic.in: here's direct link
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE) today, 19 May declared the Class 10 results. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education(CGBSE) today, 19 May declared the Class 10 results. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and rising cases across the country, the results are based on the performance of students during online classes and marks obtained in assignments.
Students can also follow these steps to check their results:
- Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to check the CGBSC 10th Result 2021
- As a new page opens, enter login credentials correctly and click on ‘Submit’
- Within minutes, the scorecard will appear on the screen
- Save a copy or take a printout for future use
Candidates who were not able to achieve minimum marks or have not done their assignments as requested will be given minimum marks.
Also, if any student is not satisfied with the marks given by the board, they would have to appear for the upgrading examination. This exam will only be conducted once the pandemic situation comes under control across the country.
A total of 4.61 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 exams this year. Out of which, 44,6,393 students (96.81 percent) have scored first division, 9,024 students (1.96 percent) got second division, and 5,676 students (1.23 percent) have got the third division.
also read
MP Board postpones practical exams for Classes 10 and 12; fresh schedule to be announced later
Along with classes 10 and 12, the board has also postponed the practical examinations for Physical Education Training (PET), Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) and Higher Secondary Vocational Courses till further notice
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 likely to be announced today at cgbse.nic.in
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases across the country, the CGBSE could not conduct the board exams this year for Class 10 students