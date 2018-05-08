Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results 2018 declared; check your score at results.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for Class 10 and Class 12 today. Go to results.cg.nic.in to check your score.

The Times of India report mentioned that the CGBSE board exams for Class 10 were conducted between 5 March and 28 March, while exams for Class 12 were held between 7 March and 2 April. A total of 4,42,060 students had registered for Class 10 and 2,79,906 students registered for Class 12 examinations.

Steps to check the CGBSE Result 2018:

1) Log on to results.cgbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CGBSE 10th Result 2018 or CGBSE 12th Result 2018

3) In the newly opened window, enter your roll number and hit submit.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Take a print for immediate future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.