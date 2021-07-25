Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: State held exams in unique open book mode. Know how to check results here

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on 25 July at noon. Exams were conducted from home in open book mode.

The board has announced this year that students cannot opt for the reevaluation of their answer sheet this year even if they are not satisfied with their result this year.

Students should keep their admit cards handy as after the CGBSE Class 12 result is out, students will need their roll number apart from their date of birth to check the result at cgbse.nic.in .

Students can check their link by clicking here , A fresh link will be provided after results are uploaded on the internet.

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit' Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

It may be possible that the official website of the Chhattisgarh board -- cgbse.nic.in -- might not be working for some time due to heavy traffic. In such a case, one need not worry as there are other alternative modes to check the CGBSE class 12 results. You can access the results also at one of the following websites.

In 2019, a total of 2,59,944 students appeared for the 12th exams, out of which 78.45% students cleared the exam. As many as 77.7% girls passed the exam while 68.25 % boys cleared the exam.

In Class 12 exam, Tikesh Vaishnav had secured top position with 97.80 percent marks, followed by Shreya Agrawal who scored 97 percent . The third slot was occupied by Tannu Yadav who scored 96.60 percent marks.

If any candidates find any discrepancy in the Chhattisgarh board HS result such as wrong spelling in name, school name, or the roll number, report it to the respective school authorities immediately.

In this year, 2,89,506 students passed in Class 12 board exams, out of whom, 1,55,769 are girls.

Students may download their marks from cgbse.nic.in and the samee will act as a provisional marksheet. However, students may note that the results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.

Out of the 2.71 lakh students, as many as 97.43 percent of students have cleared the exam successfully. The results are available at cgbse.nic.in

Out of the total 2.84 lakh students who registered for the CG Board 12th exams, as many as 2.71 lakh students received first division. About 5,570 got second division and only 79 students got third division and 13 candidates have managed to just pass the CGBSE class 12 examinations. The pass percentage is at an all-time high at 97.43%

Chhattisgarh Board result has been declared for a total of 2,84,160 students, out of whom, 1,30,561 are girls.

When asked about the unusually high pass percentage in the exams conducted in open book mode, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said, "At least we conducted exams. CBSE is passing everyone without exams."

This year, a total of 2,89,023 candidates were registered for CGBSE class 12 exams. Of which, 2,86,850 candidates appeared in the exams. The result has been declared for 2,84,107 candidates and 341 students will get their results later.

The results are now available at the official website: https://cgbse.nic.in/ . There are two links active to view Class 12 result, an additional link is given to check Class 12 vocational results.

Step 1: Go to the official website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’ Step 3: Enter mobile number. You will receive an OTP that needs to be entered Step 4: Set your username and password Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number Step 7: Sign in to check CGBSE HS results

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 12 result 2021 on today at noon (25 July at 12 pm). Candidates who appeared for the open book exams can check their results at the official website of CGBSE -- results.cg.nic.in. This year a total of 87 thousand students appeared for the CGBSE 12th exam.

The Chhattisgarh board 12 results 2020 was stated as the best-recorded result in the last five years by the state. The total pass percentage of last year stood at 78.59 percent with a pass percentage of girls being 82.02 percent and boys' pass percentage being 74.40 percent.

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

The exams were held from 1 June wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.

On 19 May, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.