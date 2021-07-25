live

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 Declared: 'At least we conducted exams', says govt on record 97.43% result in open book exam

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: State held exams in unique open book mode. Know how to check results here

FP Staff July 25, 2021 12:45:27 IST
12:53 (ist)

341 students to get their CGBSE 2021 result later

This year, a total of 2,89,023 candidates were registered for CGBSE class 12 exams. Of which, 2,86,850 candidates appeared in the exams. The result has been declared for 2,84,107 candidates and 341 students will get their results later. 
12:49 (ist)

At least we are conducting exam: State education minister on pass percentage

When asked about the unusually high pass percentage in the exams conducted in open book mode, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said, "At least we conducted exams. CBSE is passing everyone without exams."
12:42 (ist)

CGBSE Class 12 Result in Numbers 

Chhattisgarh Board result has been declared for a total of 2,84,160 students, out of whom, 1,30,561 are girls. 

  • Total number of students who secured first division: 2,71,155
  • Total number of students who secured second division: 5,570
  • Total number of students who secured third division: 79
  • Girls pass percentage: 98.06%
  • Boys pass percentage 96.69%
12:35 (ist)

Chhattisgarh board HS result 2021: 2.71 lakh students clear exam with first division

Out of the total 2.84 lakh students who registered for the CG Board 12th exams, as many as 2.71 lakh students received first division. About 5,570 got second division and only 79 students got third division and 13 candidates have managed to just pass the CGBSE class 12 examinations. The pass percentage is at an all-time high at 97.43%
12:29 (ist)

CGBSE Class 12 Result Declared: Record 97.43% students clear exam

Out of the 2.71 lakh students, as many as 97.43 percent of students have cleared the exam successfully. The results are available at cgbse.nic.in

12:25 (ist)

CGBSE Class 12 Result Declared: How to download provisional marksheet

Students may download their marks from cgbse.nic.in and the samee will act as a provisional marksheet. However, students may note that the results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.
12:11 (ist)

CGBSE Class 12 Result Declared: How many students gave exam this year?

In this year, 2,89,506 students passed in Class 12 board exams, out of whom, 1,55,769 are girls. 
12:02 (ist)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Error in result? Here's what to do

If any candidates find any discrepancy in the Chhattisgarh board HS result such as wrong spelling in name, school name, or the roll number, report it to the respective school authorities immediately.
11:47 (ist)

Cgbse Class 12th result 2021: Last Year's Toppers

In Class 12 exam, Tikesh Vaishnav had secured top position with 97.80 percent marks, followed by Shreya Agrawal who scored 97 percent . The third slot was occupied by Tannu Yadav who scored 96.60 percent marks.
11:44 (ist)

CGBSE has already declared 10th results 2021
11:19 (ist)

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: What happened in 2019?

In 2019, a total of 2,59,944 students appeared for the 12th exams, out of which 78.45% students cleared the exam. As many as 77.7% girls passed the exam while 68.25 % boys cleared the exam.
11:15 (ist)

CGBSE website not working? Where else to check 12th result 2021?

 It may be possible that the official website of the Chhattisgarh board -- cgbse.nic.in -- might not be working for some time due to heavy traffic. In such a case, one need not worry as there are other alternative modes to check the CGBSE class 12 results. You can access the results also at one of the following websites.
10:30 (ist)

Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit'
Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

09:00 (ist)

Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2021 Direct Link

Students can check their link by clicking here, A fresh link will be provided after results are uploaded on the internet. 

08:48 (ist)

CGBSE Class 12 result 2021: Documents needed to check result 

Students should keep their admit cards handy as after the CGBSE Class 12 result is out, students will need their roll number apart from their date of birth to check the result at cgbse.nic.in.

08:31 (ist)

CGBSE 12 Result 2021: No reevaluation to be done this time

The board has announced this year that students cannot opt for the reevaluation of their answer sheet this year even if they are not satisfied with their result this year. 
08:11 (ist)

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 result: Date and Time

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on 25 July at noon. Exams were conducted from home in open book mode.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 12 result 2021 on today at noon (25 July at 12 pm). Candidates who appeared for the open book exams can check their results at the official website of CGBSE -- results.cg.nic.in. This year a total of 87 thousand students appeared for the CGBSE 12th exam.

The Chhattisgarh board 12 results 2020 was stated as the best-recorded result in the last five years by the state. The total pass percentage of last year stood at 78.59 percent with a pass percentage of girls being 82.02 percent and boys' pass percentage being 74.40 percent.

Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit'
Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

The exams were held from 1 June wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.

On 19 May, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.

