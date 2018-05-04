You are here:
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 results 2018 declared; check your score at results.cg.nic.in

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 12:57:47 IST

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced its Class 10 and class 12 results on the official website: results.cg.nic.in.

The Class 10 examination was conducted from 5 March to 28 March, 2018 while the Class 12 examination was conducted from 7 March to 2 April.

Representational image. PTI

In 2017, a total of 2,79,906 students appeared for the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage stood at 76%. The passing percentage of girls was higher than that of boys, The Times of India reported.

According to the same report, over 4,42,060 students sat for Class 10th examination, out of which 3,86,349 students secured passing numbers.

Steps to check the CGBSE Result 2018:

1) Log on to results.cgbse.nic.in
2) Click on the link for CGBSE 10th Result 2018 or CGBSE 12th Result 2018
3) In the newly opened window, enter your roll number and hit submit.
4) The result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Take a print for immediate future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 12:57 PM

