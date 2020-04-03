Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Warrior king, who set up Maratha empire, was first to establish Marathi as official language

The man who laid the foundation Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated throughout Maharashtra and the rest of India for his conquests and valour. Formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in 1674, the warrior-king breathed his last on 3 April, 1680.

Shivaji was able to expand the sphere of the Maratha empire, and was instrumental in building the Maratha navy. He was known both for alliances and wars with the Mughal empire, Sultanate of Golkonda, Sultanate of Bijapur as well as the Europeans.

On the warrior-king’s 340th death anniversary, here’s looking at a few interesting facts about him.

He was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri and was named after a local deity Shivai.

At the age of 15, he persuaded Inayat Khan, the Bijapuri commander of Torna Fort, to hand over possession of fort to him.

Shivaji had cordial relations with the Mughals till 1657, even offering his assistance to Aurangazeb in conquering Bijapur.

However, dissatisfied with Mughal response and getting a better offer from Bijapur, he launched a raid into the Mughal Deccan.

Shivaji set up the council of eight ministers or Ashta Pradhan Mandal, an administrative and advisory council. The Mandal regularly advised Shivaji on political and administrative matters.

He replaced Persian as the court language with Marathi. He also emphasized on Hindu political and courtly traditions.

Shivaji fell ill with fever and dysentery in 1680 and passed away on 3 April at the age of 52.

