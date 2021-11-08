Since Chhath requires one to observe fast, even without drinking water, here are some tips you can follow to ensure that you remain healthy throughout the fasting period

Chhath Puja is a four-day-long festival and is celebrated six days after Diwali. Chhath means six and this year, Chhath Puja started today, 8 November and will end on 11 November. During this festival, it is an ancient ritual to worship the Sun. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is also observed by keeping a Nirjala vrat for 36 hours.

Fasting begins on the second day and prasad such as kheer or jaggery pudding is consumed in order to break the fast. On the third day, the fasting continues and devotees break it on the fourth day by sitting near the banks of the water, offering prasad, and descending in the river water as part of the ritual.

Since Chhath requires one to observe a Nirjala fast, here are some tips you can follow to ensure that you remain healthy throughout the fasting period:

Staying hydrated is very important since this is a Nirjala fast. Avoid drinks with caffeine or added preservatives and stick to fresh fruit juices, buttermilk or lassi to keep yourself energetic.

A protein-rich diet is important for the body as it helps one relieve hunger and also keeps a person full for a longer period of time. Protein also helps in weight loss so include milk, nuts, curd, almonds in your diet. The traditional thekua, a sweet dish made on the second day of Chhath from wheat flour, jaggery, and dry fruits is also a good option.

Food items such as brown rice, oats, and sweet potato are effective in loading complex carbohydrates required in the body. Eat some of these before your two-day fast.

While keeping a track of all the nutrients and minerals needed for your body, do not end up stuffing yourself with an excess of anything. Keep your last meal simple with chapatis, dal, curd, and avoid items rich in sugar content.

Two days is a long time to keep oneself on a fast, but remember to break it with little quantity of food. Create a balance between your food and liquid intake as the body needs both to get back on track. Do not eat a heavy meal immediately after breaking the fast, but eat at regular intervals. This will also help in keeping your blood sugar levels under control.

Eat in small quantities, take small bites and chew the food properly instead of gulping it down as your body and gut need to get back to normalcy with ease.