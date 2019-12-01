You are here:
Chennai's Marina Beach froths with toxic foam: From crying foul to calling for an investigation, how Twitterati reacted

India FP Trending Dec 01, 2019 15:38:23 IST

  • Residents of Chennai woke up to the pungent smell of their beloved Marine Beach frothing up.

  • Known for being the longest naturally occurring beach in India, this tourist hot spot looked white as the sea spilt toxic foam with each wave on Chennai shores due to pollution.

  • As the pictures surfaced on Twitter, the users responded to the current state of the beach.

On Saturday, Chennai residents awoke to a pungent smell, which turned out to be emanating from their beloved Marina Beach.

Known for being the longest naturally occurring beach in India, this tourist hot spot was frothing with toxic foam.

"The foam is caused due to the factories and hospitals letting out their waste into the sea. This is the truth and this is affecting everyone," Murugan, a fisherman who lives on the shores of the Marina Beach at Srinivasapuram, was quoted saying by India Today.

The report also mentioned environmentalists who said the foam could have been formed because of the rains Chennai has received over the past couple of days.

As the pictures surfaced, Twitterati expressed sadness and outrage:

