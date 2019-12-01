Chennai's Marina Beach froths with toxic foam: From crying foul to calling for an investigation, how Twitterati reacted

On Saturday, Chennai residents awoke to a pungent smell, which turned out to be emanating from their beloved Marina Beach.

Known for being the longest naturally occurring beach in India, this tourist hot spot was frothing with toxic foam.

Tamil Nadu: Sea at Marina Beach in Chennai spills toxic foam. pic.twitter.com/5iLsSDPhuO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

"The foam is caused due to the factories and hospitals letting out their waste into the sea. This is the truth and this is affecting everyone," Murugan, a fisherman who lives on the shores of the Marina Beach at Srinivasapuram, was quoted saying by India Today.

The report also mentioned environmentalists who said the foam could have been formed because of the rains Chennai has received over the past couple of days.

As the pictures surfaced, Twitterati expressed sadness and outrage:

This is Marina Beach in Chennai which is spilling toxic foam now. A return gift for spoiling the sea by pollution. A dying beach maybe. pic.twitter.com/Qd6ZYvsD4k — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 1, 2019

Oh another Yamuna...!! — Swati Patil Lahiri (@swatiplahiri) December 1, 2019

Excessive foam from Yamuna river at Delhi & now the same incident at Chennai's Marina beach are the alarming situation for the entire world.

Save Environment, Save Earth. — Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhi93Jeet) December 1, 2019

A boy plays with foam formed from pollution at the Marina beach in Chennai, India. More photos of the day: https://t.co/6QG6CRzx19 📷 P. Ravikumar pic.twitter.com/PH4fhM3QHN — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) November 29, 2019

Nature is giving us signs!! It's height time! #GoGreen — Shikha Sharma (@imshikha23) November 30, 2019

We deserve it!! — Raj Rockstaar (@RajRockstaar) November 30, 2019

