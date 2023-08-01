Chennai: Two history sheeters shot dead after they attack police during vehicle inspection
Two history sheeters were shot dead by a police team near Guduvanchery, a Chennai suburb, after they allegedly attacked a sub-inspector using a sickle during vehicle check in the early hours of Tuesday
Police said the incident took place at 3.30 am when they were conducting vehicle checks.
“Our personnel were conducting vehicle checks in the early hours. The suspicious persons attacked one of our sub-inspectors who was on duty. In self-defence, our personnel opened fire on them,” The Hindu quoted Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj as saying.
