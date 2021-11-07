Chennai receives 'heaviest rains' since 2015 deluge; two reservoirs to be opened, flood alert sounded

Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rain water, authorities here announced.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened.

As result of heavy rains, Tiruvallur Collectorate had announced that 3,000 cubic feet per second was to be opened from Poondi reservoir at 9 am; also 1,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released from Puzhal Lake at 11 a.m., and 500 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 pm respectively. A warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes, according to The Hindu.

The water level of the Vaigai dam reached 66.83 feet

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

Private weather bloggers said this was the ‘heaviest rain’ the city has experienced since 2015. The live weather update of the met department showed that Nungambakkam had received 20.8cm of rain while Meenambakkam and Ennore had received 9.4cm and 8cm, respectively, by 8am on Sunday. The weather agency said that the rains are most likely to continue till 10 November.

