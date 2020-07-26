Chennai Police files FIR against ABVP national president for 'harassing' elderly woman over parking dispute

However, the ABVP has claimed that the complaint has been withdrawn and the 'misunderstandings' have been cleared.

The Chennai Police on Saturday filed an FIR against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's national president Subbiah Shanmugan for allegedly harassing an elderly woman.

However, the ABVP has claimed that the complaint has been withdrawn and the 'misunderstandings' have been cleared.

The complaint against National President of ABVP Dr S Subbiah has been withdrawn by the complainant Shri Balaji Vijayaraghavan from the local police station. Misunderstandings between two families now stand cleared and all the issues between the two parties have now resolved. pic.twitter.com/xF1GVFPuP1 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) July 25, 2020

The complaint was filed by the woman's nephew Balaji Vijayaraghavan at the Adambakkam police station in Chennai on 11 July. However, the police registered an FIR on Saturday. According to The Indian Express, the FIR was filed under IPC Sections 271 (knowingly disobeying rule) and 427 (mischief causing damage), as also under Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act.

The complaint has alleged that Shanmugan urinated at her doorstep, and threw used face masks and garbage after a disagreement over parking slots at a housing society in the city's Nanganallur area.

While the FIR was filed two weeks after the complaint was lodged, the police have denied allegations of inaction. An NDTV report quoted a police officer as saying, "The woman did not want the FIR and did not want details made public. She has told us about a compromise being worked out."

However, The News Minute reported that the woman's family said there was pressure from the apartment association to not proceed further with case. Subbiah too apologised personally to her. Although a formal letter seeking to withdraw the complaint was submitted on Saturday evening, the investigation is still underway and the legal process has not concluded, the police have told the website.