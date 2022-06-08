Chennai Civic Apathy: Car falls into pit in middle of the road, watch video

A state-wise analysis during the year 2013, shows three states and union territories including Tamil Nadu (22.8), Haryana (17.2) and Andhra Pradesh (16.9) facing 50% higher fatality risk than the India average (11.2).

A civic apathy has been reported from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai as a car fell into a pit in the middle of the road. The number of people injured and involved in the incident was not reported till the filing of this report.

However, what deserves more attention is the fact that the incident happened in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The incident poses an important question on the effective and efficient utilisation of taxes paid by the common public.

It is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Earlier, a man died and two others along with him were injured in March this year when their car fell into a roadside pit at Kariapatti in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

Another incident happened in the Araria district of Bihar when a few people were returning from Anant Mela and their car skidded off on the way due to rain and plunged into a water-filled pit on the road. All of the five occupants of the car had died in the incident.

A study by Science Direct shows that extreme weather influences the occurrence of road accidents. A state-wise analysis during the year 2013, shows three states and union territories including Tamil Nadu (22.8), Haryana (17.2), and Andhra Pradesh (16.9) facing a 50% higher fatality risk than the India average (11.2).

The same study suggests there has been an alarming increase in accidental deaths on Indian roads over the years. The accidental fatalities have reportedly increased more than 9 times, from 14,500 in 1970 to 137,400 in the year 2013.

If we compare it to 2003, fatalities and injuries in 2013 have increased by 53,000 and 87,000, respectively. From 2003 to 2013, the fatalities have been increasing at a rate of 5% per year.