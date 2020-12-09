Chaudhary Charan Singh University declares CCSU BEd result 2020 at ccsuniversity.ac.in

Candidates who have appeared for the CCSU BEd 2020 exam can check their score, total and qualifying status by using their login credentials on the portal

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has declared the BEd results 2020 on its official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the CCSU BEd 2020 exam can check their score, total and qualifying status by using their login credentials on the portal.

As per NDTV, the examination was conducted by the University in July. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number correctly as mentioned on the CCSU BEd admit card 2020.

The varsity has declared CCSU BEd result 2020 roll number wise.

As per Times Now, the results released online are for immediate consumption. The university will provide the actual mark sheet at a later date. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, candidates should get in touch with the University.

Steps to check and download CCSU BEd result 2020:

Step 1: Log on the official website of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the Students Section tab on the homepage, click on Result.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Regular/ Private/ Professional Courses Result: 2020."

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your roll number/ enrollment number and other details.

Step 5: Enter the code shown on the webpage and press the Submit button.

Step 6: Your CCSU BEd result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your name, marks, total and other details before downloading and taking a print of the result.

Click here for direct link to check CCSU BEd result 2020.