Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath Temple closes for winter break

The portals of the Kedarnath temple were on Saturday closed for the winter season, when the shrine remains snowbound. The temple gates were closed at 8 am after rituals were performed by priest Bagesh Ling, the Chardham Devasthanam Board's media cell said.

After the closure of the temple gates, the five-faced idol of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) was carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to the Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath where he is worshipped during the winter months.

The Char Dham Yatra began on 18 September this year after the Nainital High Court on 16 September lifted the ban on it and only allowed fully vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. Over 2.40 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple since then.

The portals of the Gangotri shrine were closed on Friday. The gates of the Yamunotri temple will be closed later on Saturday and those of the Badrinath temple will be closed on 20 November, marking the end of the Char Dham Yatra.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Char Dham, which draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad, are closed every year in winters due to heavy snowfall in the region.

