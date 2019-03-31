Change Sultanpur's name to Kushbhawanpur: Governor Ram Naik writes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik has endorsed the changing the name of the city of Sultanpur in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

While mentioning about his meeting with a delegation from the Sultanpur city, the governor in his letter said the delegation submitted a memorandum along with a book on the city’s history and demanded a change in the city's name to Kushbhawanpur ‘to restore its past glory’. The delegation also demanded the governor for designating the city as a heritage city.

In December 2017, the campaign to write Ambedkar's name correctly was also initiated by the governor. Later in March 2018, Yogi Adityanath-led government decided to introduce Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in state records.

He was also instrumental in renaming of Bombay as Mumbai many years ago.

In October, Naik approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj with immediate effect.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.