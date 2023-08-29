Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover detects presence of sulphur on Moon’s South Pole, reveals ISRO
The space agency also said the rover detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected on the surface of the moon
The first-ever on site measurements carried out by the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard ‘Pragyan’ rover of Chandrayaan-3 has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the South Pole of the lunar surface, ISRO said on Tuesday.
The space agency also said the instrument detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected on the surface of the moon.
“In-situ scientific experiments continue…Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements,” ISRO said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Related Articles
“The presence of Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O have also been detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway,” the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru said.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
In-situ scientific experiments continue …..
Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.… pic.twitter.com/vDQmByWcSL
— ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2023
“Preliminary analyses, graphically represented, have unveiled the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti) on the lunar surface. Further measurements have revealed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). Further thorough investigation regarding the presence of Hydrogen is underway,” an ISRO statement said.
LIBS conducted measurements of the elemental composition of the lunar surface. It conducted the analysis by exposing the materials to intense laser pulses. The LIBS instrument that was used to carry out the measurements has been developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) ISRO, Bengaluru.
also read
ISRO chief S Somanath explains why Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon's South Pole, what Pragyan Rover will do
ISRO Chief S Somanath has finally revealed why they decided to explore the lunar south pole using Chandrayaan 3 and how it will play a vital role in colonising the moon and in interplanetary expeditions. He also explained how will the Pragyan Rover conduct its experiments
Elon Musk’s reaction to Chandrayaan 3 mission’s total cost shows that the world envies ISRO
ISRO put the Chandrayaan 3 mission together for much less than the budget of big ticket Hollywood films. Elon Musk's reaction to what the Chandrayaan 3 mission, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover cost, shows why ISRO's economical space missions is the way to go
Vehicle of Wisdom: Pragyan rover in Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander is an engineering marvel
The Pragyan lunar rover in Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is an engineering marvel and the most important character of ISRO's mission to the Moon. The Pragyan rover is carrying a ton of equipment and sensors to study both, the soil and air of the moon