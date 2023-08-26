Chandrayaan-3: Two mission objectives achieved in-situ scientific experiments on lunar surface underway, says ISRO
India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third — in-situ scientific experiments — is underway and all the payloads are performing normally.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Of the 3⃣ mission objectives,
🔸Demonstration of a Safe and Soft Landing on the Lunar Surface is accomplished☑️
Related Articles
🔸Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished☑️
🔸Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are…
— ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023
“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally,” ISRO said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.
India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as “Shiv Shakti Point” and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 would be known as “Tiranga Point”.
Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’, Modi said.
also read
India on Moon: Armed forces congrats team ISRO for successfully soft landing of Chandrayaan-3
Following the successful landing of the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO now has its eyes set on the Sun. ISRO is now preparing to launch India’s first space-based Sun observatory, the Aditya-L1.
Meet Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, the 'Rocket Woman' behind Chandrayaan-3's historic Moon landing
While we celebrate Chandrayaan-3's historic Moon landing, unknown to many of us is the role of a woman behind it all. Dr Ritu Karidhal, aka the 'Rocket Woman of India', is one of only two women at the helm of the third lunar mission. She has been an integral part of space missions like Mangalyaan
Chandrayaan-3: What changes has ISRO made to Vikram lander to ensure success?
ISRO has left no stone unturned to ensure Chandrayaan-3's success. Learning from the mistakes that occurred during the previous failed Moon mission, the team of scientists have made significant changes to the engine and design of the Vikram lander. It has also been ‘stress tested’ extensively