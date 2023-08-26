Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi reaches Bengaluru from Greece to meet scientists at ISRO
PM Modi is slated to visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), where he will be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country’s third lunar venture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.
PM Modi is slated to visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), where he will be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country’s third lunar venture.
“Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation’s achievements in the space sector,” the PM said in a post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.
Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation’s achievements in the space sector.
Related Articles
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023
The Prime Minister returned after concluding his four-day tour of South Africa where he participated in the BRICS Summit and then Greece.
In Johannesburg, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.
“He (Modi) reached Bengaluru directly after his visit to South Africa and Greece,” an official said.
On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, PM Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from South Africa.
also read
Chandrayaan-3: When and where to watch historic moon landing LIVE online
ISRO has confirmed that Chandrayaan-3, the unmanned spacecraft, is right on schedule and will attempt landing on the Moon as planned at 6:04 pm
'Dawn of new India': PM Modi hails Chandrayaan-3 as it conquers moon
With Chandrayaan-3 touching the surface of the moon now, the Vikram Module will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection
WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing
Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today evening. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite