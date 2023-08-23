Chandrayaan-3 mission very important, will definitely be successful, says RSS leader Sunil Ambekar

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us and expressed hope that it will be successful.

“India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India…I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful,” said Ambekar.

#WATCH | RSS leader Sunil Ambekar says, “India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India…I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful.” pic.twitter.com/KaS4JI8vbk — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

He lauded the scientists for developing the Chandrayaan-3 programme which he claimed is the cheapest and created in less time.

ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan’s maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing is being attempted days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

