Chandrayaan-3 live stream breaks world record of Spanish streamer Ibai, over 5.6 million watch India's moon mission

The world is watching India as it inches closer to create history by making a soft landing of its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

As the country is minutes away from achieving the feat, another history has been made as the Chandrayaan-3 live stream has broken world record of Spanish streamer called Ibai of 3.4 million viewers.

At 5:53 PM IST, more than 5.6 million viewers were watching Chandrayaan-3 soft landing live stream on ISRO’s official YouTube channel.

The Vikram Landing Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday (23 August).

What happens after successful landing?

Once the Vikram Module lands safely, it will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out on to the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection.

The Pragyaan rover will be on its mission for 14 days, during which it will be analysing the Moon’s surface for traces of water ice, helium-3 and many other critical components.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries. Chandrayaan-3’s experiments will determine whether it is feasible to set up a launch station for interplanetary expeditions, on the Moon.

Furthermore, Chandrayaan-3’s findings will tell us whether the moon is a viable option for our clean energy goals. Scientists believe that Helium-3 or He-3 holds the key to virtually limitless clean energy, and will be vital for the world, in achieving our clean energy goals.