Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on 23 August at 6:04pm, confirms ISRO
The spacecraft is now just three-day away from making India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 18:04 IST.
The spacecraft is now just three-day away from making India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.
“Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together,” ISRO announced on X (formerly Twitter).
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Related Articles
🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.
Thanks for the wishes and positivity!
Let’s continue experiencing the journey together
as the action unfolds LIVE at:
ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL
YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE
— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023
Live actions will available on ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked giant leap in its lunar quest as the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.
A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.
It has been a month and six days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 components include various electronic and mechanical subsystems intended to ensure a safe and soft landing such as navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance and control, among others.
The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon’s surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.
The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crores (excluding launch vehicle cost).
With inputs from agencies
also read
Vehicle of Wisdom: Pragyan rover in Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander is an engineering marvel
The Pragyan lunar rover in Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is an engineering marvel and the most important character of ISRO's mission to the Moon. The Pragyan rover is carrying a ton of equipment and sensors to study both, the soil and air of the moon
Closing The Gap: Russia's Luna 25 enters moon orbit, likely to beat Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon
Russia's Roscosmos has successfully placed the Luna-25 space craft on its planned orbit of the moon. The Luna-25 reached its lunar orbit, in a record 5 days, and will soon start making its way to the lunar surface for a soft landing
'It's a milestone', says ISRO ex-chief K Sivan as Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander separates from propulsion module
The Vikram lander is now at a junction where the closest point on the moon, known as Peruline, will be 30 kilometres away, and its farthest point, the Apolune, will be about 100 kilometres from the Moon.