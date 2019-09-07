Chandrayaan-2 Landing LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 am after ISRO loses contact with Moon lander 'Vikram'

Chandrayaan-2 Landing LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 am on Saturday, in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' losing contact with ground stations.
"#ISRO Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (7 September, 2019) at 08.00 hrs IST," ISRO tweeted.
ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.
Vikram's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.
"Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost," ISRO said, adding that data was being analyzed.
Modi, who flew into Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch-down of Vikram, told ISRO scientists not to get dejected and disheartened and said the country is proud of them.
Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 07:53:24 IST
Highlights
Narendra Modi to launch series of projects as NDA govt completes 100 days in office
A day ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marking its 100 days in office since it's landslide re-election in May, the Narendra Modi-led government is expected to launch a series of projects to mark this milestone on Saturday.
Narendra Modi to address nation today after Moon lander 'Vikram' loses contact
In the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' losing contact with ground stations in the wee hours of Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an early morning tweet announced he would interacting with the space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru.
Prior to Modi's tweet, the ISRO had said that he will be addressing the nation from ISRO Control Centre at 8 am today (7 September).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:53 (IST)
07:23 (IST)
