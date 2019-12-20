You are here:
Chandrashekhar Azad escapes after being detained for anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid, claims Bhim Army

India Press Trust of India Dec 20, 2019 17:23:24 IST

  • Bhim Army claimed its chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Friday caught by police but escaped near Daryaganj

  • According to the Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away.

  • However, he was caught later near Daryaganj but escaped from there too, it said

New Delhi: The Bhim Army claimed its chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Friday "caught" by police but escaped near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

However, there was no official confirmation from the police.

According to the Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away at Jama Masjid but he managed to get away.

However, he was "caught" later near Daryaganj but escaped from there too, it said.

The protest march led by Bhim Army against the citizenship law, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the National Capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 17:23:24 IST

