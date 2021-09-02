President Ram Nath Kovind said that Mitra’s demise 'leaves a void in Indian journalism'

Editor and politician Chandan Mitra breathed his last late night on Wednesday. Mitra’s son Kushan Mitra confirmed the news, saying that his father had been ailing for a while. The former Rajya Sabha MP was 65.

Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while. — Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 2, 2021

Mitra’s demise was mourned by politicians across the spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former BJP politician saying “he will always be remembered for his intellect and insights”. PM Modi said that Mitra had distinguished himself in the fields of both politics and media.

Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2021

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his grief, saying that Mitra's death "leaves a void in Indian journalism".

Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Mitra was known for his “deep knowledge, sharp writings, and contributions towards journalism and politics”. He expressed his condolences to the family.

Dr. Chandan Mitra was known for his deep knowledge, sharp writings and contributions towards journalism and politics. Deeply anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 2, 2021

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju mourned his “dear old friend” Mitra’s demise, saying he would always cherish their friendship and the moments they shared together.

I'm shocked and deeply saddened to hear the demise of dear old friend Chandan Mitra Ji, a renowned senior journalist & politician. I'll always cherish our friendship and all those memorable moments that we had shared for long time.

My deepest condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/6tvO2Zeq7U — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 2, 2021

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, mourned the death of his old friend Mitra, saying “I lost my closest friend”. Posting an old picture of the two of them, Daspugta said he hoped that Mitra would be happy wherever he was now.

I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave. 1/2 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021

Ram Madhav, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, offered his condolences to the family.

Very sorry to hear abt d demise of former MP n senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on d India Foundation Board for many years until his health forced him to withdraw from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra n other near and dear. On Shantih pic.twitter.com/dHvHNjrgt8 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) September 2, 2021

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal also mourned the former Pioneer editor’s demise, calling him a “kind person and hub of knowledge”.

Sad to hear of the demise of former MP and veteran journalist Shri Chandan Mitra. He was a kind person and a hub of Knowldge. My condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZqPIcG445H — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 2, 2021

Mitra had quit as the publisher and printer of The Pioneer earlier this year. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, before he was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh in 2010 on a BJP ticket. Mitra’s second term ended in 2016. He was a close aide of veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

A former BJP MP, Mitra had resigned from the party to join the Trinamool Congress in 2018. He reportedly made this choice for the “betterment” of the state.