Champakkulam Boat Race: Date, history and celebrations
The Champakkulam boat race is celebrated in a grand manner by the residents of the area. Magnificent water floats are placed in the river. The participants decorate their boats in a lavish manner.
The Champakkulam boat race will be held in Kerala on 12 July. The oldest snake boat race in the state, it marks the start of the boat race season in the region.
The river Pampa near Alappuzha district’s Champakkulam village is the site of this exciting competition. The boat race, which is normally held in June or July, draws massive crowds each year.
The season of boat races in the state ultimately leads to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in August. Here is everything you need to know about the famed Champakkulam boat race:
Date:
This year, the event will be held on 12 July, according to the website of the Kerala Tourism Department.
History:
The race commemorates the installation of a Krishna idol in the town of Ambalappuzha town over 400 years ago. Before the start of the race, people also pay their respects to the Mappilasserry ‘tharavadu', a Christian family in the village, as well as the Kalloorkkad Church.
It is said that a Christian family had protected the procession taking the idol to Ambalappuzha from the overflowing Pampa river. After the flooding had subsided, the idol of Lord Krishna was taken to Ambalappuzha temple and installed.
Celebrations:
The Champakkulam boat race is celebrated in a grand manner by the residents of the area. Magnificent water floats are placed in the river. The participants decorate their boats in a lavish manner. People undergo rigorous training before they are considered eligible to participate in this race.
The most exciting race is the Chundanvallom race, which features boats with elevated prows that are over 100 feet long.
People who come in to witness the race get to see a procession of vibrant water floats, decorated boats as well as music and dance performances. The oarsmen sing special folk songs called vanchipattu on this day. The day-long boat race holds a special place in the hearts of the people.
also read
Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 284 results to be released at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh
Winners also need to carry a valid identification proof and two passport size photographs so that the verification process can be started by the lottery department. The process must be completed within 30 days of the Nirmal NR 284 result declaration or the prize money cannot be claimed.
'Constitution condones exploitation': Kerala minister triggers row with remark, Opposition seeks resignation
Saji Cherian made the comments while he was speaking at a political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district and the issue came to the light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday
Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 555 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
People who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who have won a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the AK 555 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet