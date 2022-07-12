Champakkulam Boat Race: Date, history and celebrations

The Champakkulam boat race is celebrated in a grand manner by the residents of the area. Magnificent water floats are placed in the river. The participants decorate their boats in a lavish manner.

The Champakkulam boat race will be held in Kerala on 12 July. The oldest snake boat race in the state, it marks the start of the boat race season in the region.

The river Pampa near Alappuzha district’s Champakkulam village is the site of this exciting competition. The boat race, which is normally held in June or July, draws massive crowds each year.

The season of boat races in the state ultimately leads to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in August. Here is everything you need to know about the famed Champakkulam boat race:

Date:

This year, the event will be held on 12 July, according to the website of the Kerala Tourism Department.

History:

The race commemorates the installation of a Krishna idol in the town of Ambalappuzha town over 400 years ago. Before the start of the race, people also pay their respects to the Mappilasserry ‘tharavadu', a Christian family in the village, as well as the Kalloorkkad Church.

It is said that a Christian family had protected the procession taking the idol to Ambalappuzha from the overflowing Pampa river. After the flooding had subsided, the idol of Lord Krishna was taken to Ambalappuzha temple and installed.

Celebrations:

The Champakkulam boat race is celebrated in a grand manner by the residents of the area. Magnificent water floats are placed in the river. The participants decorate their boats in a lavish manner. People undergo rigorous training before they are considered eligible to participate in this race.

The most exciting race is the Chundanvallom race, which features boats with elevated prows that are over 100 feet long.

People who come in to witness the race get to see a procession of vibrant water floats, decorated boats as well as music and dance performances. The oarsmen sing special folk songs called vanchipattu on this day. The day-long boat race holds a special place in the hearts of the people.