Chairperson Rekha Sharma-led NCW team reaches Kolkata to probe Howrah sexual assault case
A National Commission for Women (NCW) team, led by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, has reached Kolkata to investigate the horrific case of a woman who was brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by TMC 'goons' in Panchla area of Howrah district during panchayat polls
Taking to twitter, the NCW informed, “The NCW team is in Kolkata with Chairperson Rekha Sharma and heading to Howrah to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons. Then after will be headed to Malda.”
“The team from NCW shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidences in future,” added the panel.
A female BJP gram sabha candidate claimed that she was ‘stripped naked’ and ‘paraded’ by Trinamool Congress workers on 8 July when Panchayat polls were underway in the state.
As per the complaint, the woman alleged that she was beaten up by about 40 Trinamool miscreants.
“I was hit on the chest and head with a stick and I was thrown out of the polling station,” the BJP worker said.
Names of several people including Trinamool candidate Himanta Roy, Noor Alam, Alfi SK, Ranbir Panja Sanju, Sukmal Panja were also mentioned in the FIR.
“While some of these men were hitting me Himanta Roy instigated Ali Sheikh and Sukamal Panja to tear my saree and inner dress. They further assaulted me and force undress me to naked and molested me in front of other people,” the FIR added.
The woman also alleged that TMC workers tore off her clothes, stripped her naked and paraded her in the entire village.
“They molested me in front of everyone and even touched me inappropriately,” she claimed.
With inputs from agencies
