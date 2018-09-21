Chairman of Coimbatore college under fire after video shows him molesting woman; students demand arrest

Coimbatore: The chairman of a private college in Coimbatore has courted trouble after a video purportedly showing him molesting a woman staff went viral.

After the video surfaced, protests against the chairman were staged by a section of students of the college affiliated to the Students Federation of India in the campus Thursday, leading to closure of the institution for three days, police said.

Members of the All-India Democratic Women's Assication on Friday lodged a complaint with police seeking arrest of the chairman.

Though the woman staff had lodged a complaint a couple of days ago, she withdrew it on Thursday, police said.

According to AIDWA sources, the woman staff had been mentally affected and stopped going to the college following the incident.

They also alleged that similar incidents involving some other staff had taken place in the past. The college management remained tight-lipped.