'Chacha's pat on cheek': BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta clarifies after being slapped by farmer in Unnao

A video purportedly showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pankaj Gupta being slapped by a farmer leader during a public event has gone viral on the internet.

Amid an uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, another incident of alleged security lapse has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. A video purportedly showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pankaj Gupta being slapped by a farmer leader during a public event has gone viral on the internet.

According to news reports, the incident took place during the MLA's visit to Aira Bhadiar in Makhi on Wednesday. Gupta had gone there to attend a statue unveiling function which was organised on the occasion of Shaheed Gulab Singh Lodhi Jayanti.

Watch the video here:

In the 21-second clip, the farmer could be seen coming close to Gupta and giving him what seemed to be a slap on the face. The elderly man was soon taken away from the dias by a few police personnel. The man was later identified as Chhatrpal.

The lawmaker, however, was quick to issue a clarification. Speaking to reporters, Gupta confirmed that the incident happened two days ago and added that the farmer had no issue with him.

In pictures and videos being shared online, Gupta could be seen sitting by the side of the same farm leader and claiming that it was a fond pat on his cheek. He went on to add that the elderly farmer had been an age-old family friend.

"He is like my father. He only patted me with love and did not slap me," the lawmaker told news agency ANI.

He is like my father and we've worked together also. He only patted me with love and didn't slap me. Opposition is circulating an edited video but nothing like this has happened: UP BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta on viral video showing an elderly man allegedly slapping him during an event pic.twitter.com/5aeX8BPOdV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2022

The MLA alleged that giving a different colour to the matter is a 'conspiracy' by the opposition leaders. "Opposition is circulating an edited video but nothing like this has happened," he said.

Gupta further added that the opposition has been doing it to gain political mileage as they do not have an issue to fight in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.