CGPSC State Service prelims answer key 2020 released; find details at psc.cg.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the answer keys of the CGPSC preliminary exam on its official website on Monday.

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam are advised to visit psc.cg.gov.in and go through the answer key online.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the board will allow candidates to raise objections against the released answer keys. If any applicant has any sort of suggestion or objection with respect to the CGPSC State Service prelims answer keys, they can send in their complaints to the board on or before 22 February. However, the candidates must note that the objections must carry appropriate representations to support their claim.

Follow these steps to check the CGPSC prelims answer keys 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads: ‘MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020 (15-02-2021)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Now click on the link that reads: ‘Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam- 2020- (15-02-2021)’

Step 5: Selecting the link will take you to a document with the model answers

Step 6: Go through the official notice and the answer keys thoroughly

Step 7: You might also download the PDF file and take a print out of the same for future use

Here is the direct link of the CGPSC state service prelims answer keys 2020

According to a report by Times of India, the Chhattisgarh public service commission had conducted the CGPSC prelims on 14 February. The recruitment exam was held at various centres across the state.

The candidates who managed to qualify the prelims will go ahead in the recruitment procedure.