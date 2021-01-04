CGPSC State Engineering Service exam 2020 admit card released at psc.cg.gov.in; here's how to download

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies. Those who qualify will be hired at the post of assistant engineer for two years

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has issued the CGPSC State Engineering Service exam admit card on its official website. Candidates who had applied for the CGPSC State Engineering Service exam can visit the official website to check and obtain the admit card.

As per a report in The Times of India, CGPSC State Engineering Service Examination is slated to be conducted on 15 January 2021, and candidates must carry their CGPSC admit card to be allowed to sit for the examination.

Here's how to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view/print online admit card of state engineering service exam-2020' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen where candidates will have to key in their credentials and login.

Candidates will be able to view the CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will have to download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

As per a report in Indian Express, the exam will be divided into two papers and will be two hours and 30 minutes long. Each paper will carry 300 marks. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each test.

Paper I is general studies while Paper II is related to civil, mechanical and electrical engineering. Both papers are of 300 marks and candidates get two hours and 30 minutes for each of them.

As per the report, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies. candidates will be selected based on a merit list from marks obtained in written exam followed by document verification. Those who qualify will be hired at the post of assistant engineer for two years.