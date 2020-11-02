CGPSC releases Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 admit card at psc.cg.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Civil Judge recruitment 2020 prelims examination will be conducted on 10 November at various centres across the state

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020: The admit card for the exam has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its official website — psc.cg.gov.in.

The prelims exam will be conducted in online mode and will have 100 questions of one mark each. The exam will be objective type and each question will comprise four options out of which candidates will have to pick the correct answer.

The language of the question paper for Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 exam will be English and Hindi. Those who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for written mains examination. The shortlisted candidates in both prelims and mains will be called for viva voce.

The final result indicating score and rank of candidates will be released once all the three rounds are completed.

The Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 admit card will mention the candidate’s name, registration number, exam timings and guidelines that examinees will have to adhere to while taking the test.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to Chhattisgarh Public Services Commission's official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that reads, "Click here to view/print online admit card of Civil Judge Exam 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to key in your credentials to log in.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and save as well as take a print out of your hall ticket.

Direct link to download CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2020.