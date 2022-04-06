CGPSC PCS Mains 2021: Application process ends today at psc.cg.gov.in; find direct link here

As per the schedule, the Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 will be held on 26, 27, 28 and 29 May by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

The last date to register for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Examination or PCS Mains Exam 2021 is today, 6 April.

Those who are interested can apply for the examination till 11:59 pm today by visiting the Commission’s official website at psc.cg.gov.in. This year, a total of 2,548 candidates have been selected to appear for the main exam, according to a report in Scroll.

As per the schedule, the Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 will be held on 26, 27, 28 and 29 May by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Those who want to make changes to their application forms can do so from tomorrow, 7 April, to 11 April, till 11:59 pm. While making the corrections, candidates will have to pay Rupay Portal fee of Rs. 30/- + GST. However, applicants will be able to make any modifications only once.

Through this CGPSC PCS exam, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 171 vacancies in several state government departments. Find the official notification here.

Here are few steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Notification for State Service (Mains) Exam-2021 || Apply Now (23-03-2022)” that is available on the CGPSC home page.

Step 3: After selecting the application link, fill up all your details and also pay the required CGPSC fee

Step 4: Finally, submit the PSCS Mains exam application and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Find direct link to apply for CGPSC Main 2021 exam.

Details on Application Fee and Selection Process:

Applicants from State SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories need to pay a fee of Rs 300, while candidates from unreserved category have to submit Rs 400 as the application fee.

Candidates applying should note that the selection process will comprise of three rounds which include Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.