CGPSC Mains 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission postpones written exam till further notice

The examination, which was scheduled to be held from 18 to 21 October in offline mode, was postponed following orders of the Chhattisgarh High Court

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the State Services Mains Exam 2019 until further notice. The Commission has released a notification regarding it on its website psc.cg.gov.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the mains written examination was scheduled to be held from 18 to 21 October in offline mode. It has been postponed following the orders of the High Court of Chhattisgarh.

The exam was scheduled to take place at designated test centres at Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur.

The CGPSC prelims examination was conducted on 2 February.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the Commission had invited online application between 17 and 23 August for the mains examination on it official website. A total of 3,617 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC Main Exam 2019.

The Commission will issue admit cards, or hall tickets, for CGPSC 2019 mains exam after releasing revised dates for the examination.

The recruitment exam to fill 242 posts in the Chattisgarh Public Service Commission was initially scheduled to take place from 17 to 20 June. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by the central government to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Candidates who qualify the mains written exam will be called for a personal interview. The shortlisted candidates will be recruited by the Commission to fill the vacant posts.

CGPSC conducts recruitment exams for candidates to fill various State Services Posts. The selection process includes prelims exam, mains exam and interview.