CGPSC 2021: State Service prelim exam to be held on 14 Feb, register at psc.cg.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Preliminary Exam 2021 will be conducted on 14 February. A notification has been released by CGPSC on its website — psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service Prelims 2021 exam will be held in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm. The Main examination will be conducted from 18 to 21 June 2021.

The commission is conducting the recruitment exam to fill a total of 158 vacancies.

The registration process will start from 14 December. Willing and eligible candidates can apply online till 12 January 2021 at psc.cg.gov.in.

The preliminary exam will comprise of two compulsory papers, which are general studies and aptitude test. The question papers will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs).

There will be a total of seven papers of total 1,400 marks. Candidates must note that for each incorrect answer, one-third of marks will be deducted.

To qualify in each paper, candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to obtain a minimum of 33 percent. For others the minimum marks have been set at 23 percent.

Those who clear the written exam will be eligible for interview test that will be of 150 marks.

Reports said that candidates applying for CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

The minimum age limit of the applicants is 21 years while the upper age limit has been set at 28 years.

For details on CGPSC State Service Exam 2021, applicants can click here.