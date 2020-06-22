CGBSE Result 2020 Date: Chhattisgarh board likely to announce Class 10, 12 results on 23 June, visit cgbse.nic.in to check scores

CGBSE Class 10 result 2020 | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 board exam results tomorrow (Tuesday, 23 June) on its official website.

Students who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their scores.

On 26 May, Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla had said that the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has been completed. He had added that the post evaluation of result data was underway, according to to reports.

Chhattisgarh board’s Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed.

A report by ANI quoted the Secretary of CGBSE Professor VK Goyal as saying that marks for these remaining exams would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Candidates who fail to clear the assessment would be given minimum passing marks, reported PTI.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.

Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2020. Click on the Main examination.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.

Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.

The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh had earlier announced that students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 will be promoted. This decision was taken in view of the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Schools in the state were ordered to close on 19 March. Later, the Centre adopted a nationwide lockdown and it is still in place.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.