CGBSE declares Class 10 supplementary exam result 2020 at cgbse.nic.in; pass percentage stands at 74.73%
A total of 44,512 students appeared in the supplementary exam that was held between 28 November and 9 December
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 supplementary exam result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had sat for the exam can check their result at cgbse.nic.in.
CGBSE has already declared Class 12 supplementary result, high school and higher secondary vocation result along with diploma in elementary education first year main result 2020 on its official website.
Here's how to check the CGBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website cgbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there they need to click on the link given to check CGBSE High School supplementary result 2020 under the notice board section.
Step 3: Candidates need to key in their roll number and captcha code to login.
Step 4: The CGBSE Class 10 supplementary result will be displayed on screen.
Step 5: Candidates need to download it and take a printout for future reference.
The overall pass percentage in the CGBSE 10th Supplementary exam is 74.73 percent. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's CGBSE 10th Result 2020 was declared on 23 June, 2020. The pass percentage for the exam was 73.62 percent.
As per a report in The Indian Express, a total of 44,512 students appeared in the supplementary exam that was held between 28 November and 9 December. Of the examinees, a total of 33,173 students have cleared it successfully.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur in 2001.
